Optimist's Twelfth Night in June

Midway through last week, Optimist Theatre announced its next Shakespeare In The Park show. Early December seems to be a more or less appropriate time to mention that the theatre company will be staging The Twelfth Night next June. Following on last year’s success of Shakespeare’s shipwreck drama The Tempest, the Optimist Theatre presents the story prompted by another shipwreck.

Optimist Theatre’s June 2011 production of The Twelfth Night will be directed by Laura Gordon with Milwaukee theatre icon James Pickering playing Malvolio. Last year’s production was well-executed with an impressive cast of professional and emerging actors. Like last summer’s Tempest, this summer’s Twelfth Night will be staged at Alverno College.

There will be a fund raiser for the upcoming production on Saturday, February 12th. The OT has also opened an online store selling shirts and hoodies and things with the company and Shakespeare In The Park logos on them. Kind of a nice opportunity for Christmas—gifts that would serve as reminders for classy theatre in warmer months . . .