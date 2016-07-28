Out Of Order with the Next Actors

The Next Actors is a six-week playwriting and performance program offered free of charge to a select group of Milwaukee teens. This summer’s program is drawing to a close. Guided by theater professionals, the group has crafted a show that it’s been performing across the Milwaukee metro area.

This coming Saturday, the final performance of the show comes to the Next Act Theatre. The show is called Out of Order. It’s described in the official announcement as a “hectic, hilarious encounter,” involving the lives of 4 different families struggling with all those things families struggle with. Problems are solved involving a building’s elevator, which, “seems to stop at the perfect moments.”

Out of Order gets its final staging at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. The show takes place Jul. 30. It’s a single matinee performance that starts at 4:30 p.m. For further information, visit the show’s Facebook events page.