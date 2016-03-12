Ordinary Days Opens Late This Month

New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of social media. There really isn’t anywhere that isn’t New York anymore. It’s a big world out there and you can put it in your pocket, but that doesn’t make it any less bewildering.

Emerging composer Adam Gwon recently wrote a musical theatre piece about people trying to connect with each other in New York. four young New Yorkers find their lives intersecting as they search for fulfilment, happiness, love and everything else.

The musical is brought to the stage of the In Tandem Theatre this month courtesy of All-In Productions. Directed by J.T. Backes, the show features Billy Krager, Beth Leinss, Dan Tellez and Jade Taylor in a very intimate studio theatre musical. The show runs Mar. 26 - Apr. 3 on 628 N. 10th St. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.