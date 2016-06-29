Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser

Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland . That's five shows in four years. It’s nice to see that kind of dedication to reliability in a small theater operation.

This month Outskirts looks to raise funds to continue into its fifth year of existence as it presents its Second Annual Silent Auction & Dinner Show. The buffet dinner starts one hour before the show: a staged reading of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. It’s an intimate, little two-person musical with a narrative that splits between a man at the beginning of a romantic relationship and a woman at the end of it. Both travel the narrative in opposite directions, finally meeting in the middle at the end as I recall. (It’s avery beautiful piece. I saw a staging of it with All-In Productions. Only a little while later, there was a film adaptation of it starring Anna Kendrick in the role I vastly preferred as played by Amanda Carson here in Milwaukee.)

The Last Five Years is an excellent choice for a solemn, little gathering to raise funds for what has become a very reliable addition to the local theater scene. Outskirts Theatre Company’s Second Annual Silent Auction & Dinner Show takes place Jul. 9 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the Northview Banquet Hall on 815 Northview Road in Waukesha. For more information, visit the fundraiser’s Facebook Events page.