Overhyping Himself One City at a Time

"He's Changing Reality One City At A Time . . . and YOURS is next . . . " That's what the copy said. And so someone actually decided to write that. And somebody else spoke it into a microphone in a recording studio somewhere to promote stage magician Bill Blagg. Evidently he IS, in fact, coming to town for a show at the Marcus Center. Just got a press release on the event this past week. And wow. . . the copy is pretty intense . . .

"Bill is widely regarded for his unconventional magic style and original illusions. He doesn't use cards, birds or rabbits in his act."

Okay, no, he doesn't use cards or birds or things, but judging from the promo video below, his shtick really isn't anything too terribly new or interesting. But it's nice to see the age old art of stage magic continuing to play kind of big places outside of Vegas. It doesn't look like it'd be any fun to me. This looks bad. Really, really bad. it could, however, appeal to kind of a large audience. And so it is that the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall will play host to Blagg's illusions April 12th - 14th.

The reason for the early press release? Tickets for the show go on sale on February 1st. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.