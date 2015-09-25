Packy Welcomes Snow White

Packy the Elephant has been preparing for another season of kids’ shows with Racine Children’s Theatre. The fuzzy grey elephant host welcomes the first new guests in just a couple of weeks as Racine Children’s Theatre presents its production of Snow White. The kid’s musical theatre adaptation is one put together by Tim Kelly and Bill Francoeur. It’s the traditional story in a relatively new adaptation as Snow White is joined by the seven dwarfs: Sarge, Gabby, Gloomy Gus, Ticklish, Spritely, Snore, and Slowpoke.

Kelly and Francoeur’s Snow White comes the Racine Children’s Theatre courtesy of E. Motions Oct. 2 - 4. For ticket reservations and further info, visit Racine Theatre online.