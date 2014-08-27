Pal Joey With Boulevard

The Boulevard Theatre is no longer at the Boulevard Theatre. So it’s going to be kind of a weird season. The first show of the new season for the Boulevard will be staged at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. Pal Joey runs for three performances only at the end of next month. What’s more, the seating limits each of the three performances to 100 seats only, so this begins to sound like kind of an exclusive event.

The 1940 Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical had its latest Broadway revival a couple of years back. It originated the songs "I Could Write a Book" and "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.” It’s the story of a small-time nightclub performer who has an affair with a wealthy middle-aged woman. The Boulevard’s intimate staging of the musical is being directed by the talented David Flores with musical direction by Donna Kummer. Marty McNamee stars as Joey with a cast that also includes Alexandra Bonesho, Diane Lane and Liz Norton.

Pal Joey runs Sep. 26 - 28 at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit the Boulevard online.