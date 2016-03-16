A Pale Pink Dragon in Racine

Things aren’t always what they seem. This can be a very, very difficult concept to get across to adults or children. This week Racine Children’s Theatre presents a story that illustrates the often deceptive nature of the world around us with A Pale Pink Dragon. E. Motions presents the tale of a princess who has disappeared into the woods. There are tales of a dragon that lives there the surely must have devoured her.

A story by Phyllis McCallum, the children’s show features music by Jane Tandowsky and lyrics by Prue Holden. The show runs Mar. 18 - 20. For more information, visit Racine Children’s Theatre online.