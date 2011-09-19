Pants On Fire: A Reading

×

This one hit me with no press releaseI was just casually looking about doing research on something or other when I ran across a reading that will be held at the Boulevard Theatre at months end.

It’s a reading of Pants On Firea new play by actress and . . . evidently . . . playwright Brooke Wegner She’s an excellent comic actress, which would probably suggest that she’s also a good playwrightat the very least, it couldn’t hurt that she’s put in memorable performances at the Boulevard.

There isn’t much information about the show. The talent attached to the reading looks impressive anyway. Here’s the cast list from the facebook event listing:

“Beth Monhollen……. Mona, the relationship challenged daughter

Christine Horgen…...Bunny, the wedding obsessed mother

Michael Keiley……… Brian, the love interest

Teresa Meyers……….Grace, the instigator

Lynda Diaz…………….Rianne, the voice of reason

Nicole Ray……………. Sarah, the old high school nemesis

Donald Madden…….. The student and waiter”

×

Looks like a really good group. There’s an absurd number of shows opening the final week in September, (Faust, Mein Kampf, Yellowman, Little Shop of Horrors, Leading Ladies. More about all of these in the coming days. . . ) This looks like a promising option, though.

As it says on the banner, the reading has three performances September 29th through October 1st. Tickets are $10. For reservations, call 414-744-5757.