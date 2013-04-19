Parker Drew As Twain at the Brumder

Mark Twain passed away on April 21st of 1910. He was 74 at the time. Coincidentally, in 1910, George Brumder had built a mansion on Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. This weekend, performer Parker Drew plays Twain in a one-man show at the Brumder. Though the Brumder was only adjacent to Twain on the timeline of the 20th century, the venue should be quaintly appropriate as it's really a remarkably well-preserved look at the era that saw Twain's last days.

Parker Drew's Mark Twain Revisited takes over for a break in Liz Shipe's Sherlock Holmes and a Regrettable Engagement , which returns to the Brumder for its final two weeks once Twain has moved along.

For more information about about the show including a video interview with Drew as Twain, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.

×