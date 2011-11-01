Be a Part of Christmas In New York In Oconomowoc

×

The idea of Christmas in small town America is absurdly romantic. Precisely why it’s absurdly romantic is anyone’s guess. And as sweet as the idea of the holidays in small town Midwestern America are . . . Oconomowoc’s Theatre On Main makes the idea that much sweeter by performing a tribute to New York this Christmas.

Those interesting in braving the near lethal doses of small town quaintness involved in a production like Christmas In New York are encouraged to audition for Theatre On Main’s Christmas show this coming Tuesday.

From the call for auditions: “Solos, Duets, Small Ensembles and Group numbers will all be incorporated into the show. This show is a holiday tradition and an opportunity to share your Christmas spirit with others.”

Theatre On Main wastes little time. Auditions start at 6:30 pm Tuesday, November 1st. Rehearsals start 24 hours later at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The show runs December 1st through 11th.

Any further questions can be emailed to Catherine Pfeiler at cathblair10@msn.com or call 262-369-1518.