Be A Part of Steve Martin's Underpants

Carl Sternheim could’ve been seen as sort of a German mutation of Oscar Wilde. His plays picked ever so gently at the moral sensibilities of an emerging middle class. A century or so ago, he wrote a Die Hose –a farce involving a woman seen in her undergarments. The play was revised as recently as 2002 by intelligent comedian Steve Martin in The Underpants. Deborah Staples starred in a Milwaukee Rep production of the play some time ago. Now The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove looks to render its own staging of Steve Martin’s The Underpants.

Director Mark Salentine is looking for 2 women and 5 men ranging in age from their 20’s- 60’s to fill the seven available roles.

The Sunset Playhouse recently announced auditions for the upcoming production, scheduled to open September 9th. Auditions for the show run Monday, July 19th and Tuesday July 20th from 7pm – 10pm. Callbacks are scheduled for July 21st. Rehearsals run from August 9th – September 8th.