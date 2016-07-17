PARTY! At Alchemist

It’s a clever idea for generating comedy. Get thirteen actors together and improvise scenes that take place at a party. Then a group of writers take a couple of weeks to hammer out a script based on that improvisation and forge it into a single, coherent piece of comic theater. That show is then presented one-night-only at an intimate, little theatre on south Kinnickinnic.

As I write this, the idea has been set. The date has been secured. The authors in question are all quite talented: Rich Laguna, Beth Lewinski, Patrick Schmitz & Jake Woelfel. There are some pretty impressive names in local comedy involved in that list. It’ll be fun to see what they come up with . . . we don’t know as of this writing who the 13 actors are going to be, but with writing talent like this, you can bet there will be some great comic acting talent involved as well.

Party! comes to the stage Aug. 20 at the Alchemist Theatre on 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. For more info, visit the Alchemist online.