Past its Prime? Sunset Playhouse's 'Room Service' Takes No Chances

Sunset Playhouse presents "Room Service"

“It’s the looks, double-takes, dialects, pratfalls and exaggerated ‘reality’ that make me groan,” says Michael Pocaro, director of Sunset Playhouse’s production of Room Service, about the legendary Marx Brothers comedy film adaptation of John Murray and Allen Boretz’s play. While it is definitely enjoyable to witness the comedic art of a bygone era every so often, modern productions have to do something to keep up with the times and avoid looking and sounding like mere relics.

Sunset Playhouse’s ongoing production of Room Service plays its cards close to the vest, not taking many chances in its very straightforward and faithful show. To make it all work, then, the comedic timing has to be just right (especially in such a madcap venture as Room Service); the pratfalls and broad physical comedy has to be executed seamlessly. While Sunset’s show does boast some strong acting chops, there were just a few too many dialogue stumbles and stiffly rendered physical actions to make it a fully enjoyable experience. What’s more, the gags, once knee-slappingly hilarious, I’m sure, just seem too dated to elicit more than a chuckle or two.

As a money-strapped play producer just moments away from personal disaster, Glenn Villa did about the best acting job of the cast. Kudos also to his long-suffering pals played by Rafaello Frattura and Manny Lupian for filling out a trio of characters with good chemistry. Scott Korman also excelled in displaying the right amount of worry and anger as hotel manager Joseph Gribble. Lee Johnson II’s portrayal of playwright Lee Davis, however, was somewhat stiff—even for a character who’s decidedly uncomfortable with the shenanigans all about him. The Room Service I’d order would be a cast that clicks somewhat better and, perhaps, something to bring the work more into the present day.

Through Feb. 3 at Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For tickets visit sunsetplayhouse.com or call 262-782-4430.