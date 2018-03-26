'Patsy Cline' Shines on at Stackner Cabaret

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Country music legend Patsy Cline was only 30 years old when she died tragically in a plane crash in 1963. She had only been performing and recording for six years and shot to stardom with her stunning contralto vocals and her simply rendered songs of desire and heartache.

Yet, 55 years later her legacy shines on in the wonderfully inventive production of Always...Patsy Cline which opened last weekend at The Rep. The book by Ted Swindley focuses on the real-life friendship between Cline and one of her most devoted fans—and friend—Louise Seger. The two women met at a show and became fast friends, maintaining a friendship through a series of letters and phone calls up until Cline’s death.

For Cline fans, hearing many of the 27 hits in this two-hour performance (with 15-minute intermission) is a nostalgic thrill given the multi-talented Kelley Faulkner who plays the influential country music pioneer. Faulkner’s performance is sheer perfection. Her vocals reach the highs and lows, literally and emotionally, in classics like “She’s Got You” and “I Fall to Pieces.” Yet, Cline was one of the first to cross over to pop with songs like “Stupid Cupid” (written by Neil Sedaka) as well as gospel (“How Great Thou Art”). And Faulkner hits every note and step each and every time. What a performance!

As feisty, independent thinking Louise, Tami Workentin shows her underlying comedic talent, a nonstop funny counterpart to Faulkner’s sweet, innocent portrayal. The audience sees how the short-lived yet lifelong friendship grew and these two actors genuinely cared for one another, each providing strength to the other’s vulnerability.

Under the well-paced direction of Laura Braza assisted by musical conductor and keyboardist Dan Kazemi (through April 30), Always...Patsy Cline is a brief, bittersweet glimpse into the life of a woman who blazed a path forward and upward in the male-dominated music world, influencing many other women that have followed since. And for that alone, that makes Patsy Cline and her music timeless. Always.

Through May 20 at the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets (414) 224-9490 or visit: www.MilwaukeeRep.com.