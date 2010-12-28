Peace, Love and Dylan Bolin In Racine

×

Somewhere between fun, superficial comedy and somewhat deeper comic theatre, Dylan Bolin has evidently found an appreciative local audience. Judging from recent stage appearances and his regular guest spot on WKLH’s Dave and Carole Morning Show, Dylan’s comic instincts seem a bit more refined than the material he’s performing.

Next week, Bolin brings his one-man show Peace, Love and a 30-Year Mortgage to the Racine Theatre Guild.

The show, which has been performed various other places in the recent past, chronicles Bolin’s experiences going from Indiana hippie kid to debt-ridden, mortgage-paying comic.

Dylan Bolin’s Peace, Love and a 30-Year Mortgage makes it to the Racine Theatre Guild at 8pm on January 8th. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors. Call 262-633-4218 for reservations.