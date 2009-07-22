Pelajia presents HS Musical in the Park

×

The Lake Geneva-based Pelajia Productions is celebrating its first year in existence, Founded last summer, it’s staged productions of Rocky Horror, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever and Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? Past productions have been staged at the Geneva Theatre in Lake Geneva.

Pelajia moves outdoors for its next productiona staging of High School Musical 2which is hardly Shakespeare in the park, but should make for a really interesting family event. The performance takes place at Delavan’s Lake Lawn Resort.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and “screaming teenagers.” So okay . . . my understanding of the demographic for High School Musical is more of a Junior High School thing, but . . . it’s an opportunity to expose young kids to the idea of a live performance outside during the summer and could lead to more interesting interests down the line, so this is potentially very cool The show features talent from New York and Chicago mixing with local talents, which sounds like it could be terribly interesting and edifying for local aspiring performers.

Pelajia Productions’ High School Musical 2 runs for one performance only on July 28th at 5pm. Admission is $10.