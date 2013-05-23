Peninsula Players New Season Is Almost All Premiers

×

The Peninsula Players have been nothing if not willing to try new things over their many, many years in Door County's Fish Creek. The upcoming season, which runs June 11th through October 20th features a few real promising gems…

Saloon this Wisconsin premiere is Terry Twyman's comedy set in the old west. 1871to be precise. A seasoned cattle driver and two Civil War veterans celebrate a harrowing drive at a makeshift saloon. June 11th - June 30th.

Once A Ponzi Time . . . a world premiere by Joe Foust. Billed as a "hilarious comedy of fabricated finances," this appears to be a contemporary comedy about the awful sorts of things that have plagued the financial services industry of late. "Can Harold outwit the Russian mob while pulling the wool over the eyes of the SEC agent out to bust him?" Sounds like fun. July 3rd through 21st.

Sunday in the Park with George. Far from a Wisconsin premiere, this is something of a contemporary Stephen Sondheim classic inspired by Georges Seurat's "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." July 24th through August 11th.

The Game's Afoot. The Wisconsin premiere of a comedy by Ken Ludwig, who also wrote Moon Over Buffalo and Lend Me A Tenor . This one is kind of a clever adjustment to a traditional Sherlock Holmes play which focuses on the main character of William Gillette, who was famous for playing Holmes onstage. When and actual murder occurs in Gillette's home, he decides to take on the persona of Holmes to try to figure out what happened. August 14th - September 1st.

Miracle on South Division Street is also a Wisconsin premiere . . . this one written by Tom Dudzick and set in (where else?) Buffalo New York. It's a depressed neighborhood in Buffalo, but Clara is not depressed. She's cheerfully running a soup kitchen and observing that day in 1942 when the Virgin Mary materialized in her father's barber shop. Typical stuff from the guy who wrote Over the Tavern , Over the Pub and Hail Mary! September 4th - October 20th.

For more information about the Peninsula Players, visit them online.