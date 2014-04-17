People As Boats

×

Traffic stops. The bridge goes up. Boats pass by. The bridge goes down. traffic resumes. Southshore Connecting Caring Communities and UWM's Department of Theatre in the Peck School of the Arts are teaming-up to do this with people. That is to say--people will carry colorful sails as they stop traffic and cross. The idea is to raise pedestrian awareness. If you’ve ever been hit by a car in a crosswalk (I have) you know that pedestrian awareness isn’t as obvious as it sounds.

As read in the press release:

“ "We are drawing on a story that Milwaukeeans already know," says Anne Basting, playwright and UWM Theatre professor, "in the hopes that it will be playful enough to intrigue the human being inside every driver.””

Cool. The team is creating three “bridge crossings” at three different Milwaukee intersections at the beginning of next month.

The project is being called The Crossings: "We're Worth Stopping For" The performance piece will be staged at three intersections on May 1st, 2-4 pm at Kinnickinnic/Logan/Russell; May 2nd, 9-11am at Kinnickinnic and St. Francis; and May 2nd 2-4 pm at Packard and Ramsey.

In addition to residents, there will be a number of local public servants involved in the performances: Mayor Barrett of Milwaukee, Mayor Hohenfeldt of Cudahy, and Mayor St. Marie-Carls of St Francis. Also involved are Alderman Zielinski, State Senator Chris Larson, and County Supervisors Marina Dimitrijevic and Patricia Jursik.

The project is part of a larger initiative known as The Islands of Milwaukee for more information about them, visit the intiative's webpage.