Peter Pan In July

Whenever I see a production of Peter Pan is announced, I am reminded of Jack Hitt\'s tale of a stage production of Peter Pan gone horribly, horribly wrong from a 1997 episode of This American Life.
This summer, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School’s Community Theatre Works presents a staging of the play which is unlikely to be plagued by the same problems Hitt described elsewhere from a completely unrelated production over a decade and a half ago.
From the press release:
"The CTW program is an intensive, four-week rehearsal process combining the talents of DSHA students, DSHA alumnae, middle-school students and select community members."
The DSHA production of Peter Pan runs July 18th - 21st at Divine Savior Holy Angels High School on 4257 North 100th Street.For ticket reservations, call 414-616-2813 or visit DSHA online.