Phaedra’s Love with World’s Stage

Director Leda Hoffmann presents a local staging of Sarah Kane’s Phaedra’s Love later this month. Kane’s drama was originally staged in the mid-‘90s, which kind of feels like a long time ago until you think about the fact that the plot has been around for nearly 2,000 years. Kane’s play is an updated adaptation of the classic by Seneca.

The World’s Stage Theatre presents the drama, featuring a cast that shows quite a bit of promise including Amy Hansmann in the title role, Philip Sletteland as Hippolytus, Jocelyn Ridgely as Strophe, Robert WC Kennedy as Theseus. Other names that pop-up for me out of the background of the supporting cast are Amanda Carson and Joanna Kerner. Looks like a great cast.

The World’s Stage’s production of Phaedra’s Love runs May 23rd - 31st at the The Grand Avenue Mall’s prestigious, “Site #21150.” (I suppose we’ll find out more about that later.) In any case, it’s a central location right in the heart of downtown at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit the show’s page on Brown Paper Tickets.