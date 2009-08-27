The Phantom and Charity

×

What with the economy being what it is, it’s always nice when theatre companies can help charitable organizations. It’s particularly inspiring to know that Soulstice Theatre, for instance, gives a portion of its ticket sales to a different charity for every (or perhaps nearly every) show it does based on the subject matter of the play it’s producing. A theatre company that smallone that brings in such a meager amount to begin with giving to some other organization is impressively selfless.

In the spirit of giving, the Broadway tour of Phantom of the Opera is helping out a couple of local charitable organizations as it ends its run here. First offanyone buying tickets at full price now through the end of the show’s run can ask that 50% of their ticket price be donated to Camp Heartland.

Founded in Wisconsin in 1993, Camp Hartland is camping and care program for children suffering from HIV and AIDS. Over 75% of the children reached by Camp Hartland are living in poverty. Just last year Camp Heartland expended its mission, renaming itself One Heartland. More information can be found here.

Also… From 3 – 6 pm today, the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will be collecting nonperishable food items for Second Harvest of Wisconsin. The organization reaches over 235,000 needy people in Eastern Wisconsin, distributing food to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, day care centers and youth and senior programs. From 3 – 6 pm today, the Marcus Center will be giving discounts on tonight’s performance of the Phantom for every nonperishable food item donated. For every item donated, patrons will be allowed one $10 ticket to tonight’s performance, with a limit of 8 tickets per person.

The Phantom of the Opera closes the Milwaukee end of its tour this Sunday, August 30th at the Marcus Center.