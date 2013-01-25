Philadelphia Story Now Closer To Home

×

Uprooted Theatre had to cancel its reading of The Philadelphia Story earlier this week. Scheduled to take place at the Ten Chimneys Lunt-Fontanne Program Center on Monday, the show had to be anceled somewhat abruptly.

That's the bad news. The good news is that the "additional performance" that was mentioned in the announcement is much closer to home late next month.

Uprooted Theatre presents a reading of The Philadelphia Story on Monday, February 18th at 7pm at Saint John's On The Lake on 1840 North Prospect Avenue. The company may not have been able to perform in Genesee Depot, but the February date is a lot more convenient for those of us living in Milwaukee.