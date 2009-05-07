Pink Banana Auditions

An Irishman and Englishman and an American walk onto a set . . .

And Pink Banana Theatre will put them there. They’re just looking or the right people to play them as they present Frank McGuinness’ political drama Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me.

The play follows the lives of three strangers who get to know each other after becoming hostages in Lebanon. Sort of a Two Rooms with three men sort of thing.

They’re looking for actors to play the three guys in question. Auditions will be held at Kunzelman & Esser Lofts on 7th and Mitchell 710 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Auditions by prior appointment will be taken on Friday May 8th from 6 – 8pm

Open Auditions will take place on May 9th from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Call Backs will be on May 10th from 3pm – 7pm and May 11th from 7pm – 9pm

The show will be performed July 9th – 12th and 16th – 18th at the Off-Broadway Theatre.

Appointments can be made with the show's director Jessica Betts via email at jessabetts@gmail.com

Actors should come prepared with one serious and one humorous monologue. Accents are not required.

And that last bit is a good point . . . I saw a Spiral Theatre production of this show some time ago and the accents weren’t perfect, but the show had a profound impact anyway. As long as the emotion’s there, authentic accents aren’t absolutely necessary, but . . . there’s a lot in here that’s specific to specific cultures and the play does lose something if the accents aren’t good . . . and as I’ll be seeing this one for review, I’d really like to see it done well.

The Spiral production was in such an intimate space . . . their old place on West National as I recall . . . a very small space and you could feel the sense of confinement. The Off-Broadway Theatre isn’t much bigger, but it IS bigger, so the challenge is to capture a sense of captivity without overdoing it in a space that’s already a little small . . . but this should be a good show. Jessica Betts has proven to be a good director with original material. This July, she gets an opportunity to show her talent with more established work in a more prominent venue.