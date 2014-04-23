Pink Banana Bingo At Handburger Mary’s

×

The Pink Banana Theatre Company has managed to navigate the strange twists and tilts in fate that befall a stage entity and somehow managed to emerge as a very reliable group. In the early days they had a very fun experimental DIY aesthetic. I remember some really striking and compelling experimental and political things they’d staged early on. Some of what they staged by Peter J. Woods and John Manno remain some of the most memorable stuff I’ve seen over the years.

First gaining official nonprofit status in 2004, the company has been around for over ten years. One week from today, (on Wednesday April 30th) Pink Banana announces it 2104 season with a party and fundraiser at Hanburger Mary’s on 2130 South Kinnickinnic.

Here’s the info on that event straight from the Facebook event page:

“ Join us in celebrating the launch of Pink Banana Theatre Co.'s 2014 season and enjoy a fun evening of bingo!

Witness the official unveiling of our upcoming projects, including the list of plays for the summer 2014 One Acts and our fall full-length production!

Starting at 8:00 pm, play bingo for a chance to win fabulous prizes, including…

*A Colectivo Coffee gift basket,

*CityTins Bar & Lounge tins,

*Passes for the Milwaukee Art Museum,

*Tickets to Milwaukee Admirals hockey games,

*Tickets to ComedySportz Milwaukee shows,

*Tickets to Milwaukee Comedy events,

*Tickets to Pink Banana Theatre Co.'s 2014 One Acts,

*Bottles of booze,

and more!

EACH PRIZE PACK IS WORTH OVER $80!!!

It's only a $10 suggested donation to play ALL evening, and each bingo card "sold" helps support our organization. Feel free to play more that one card! Also, be sure to buy a 50/50 raffle ticket for your chance to win – the more that play, the better the prize!

Enjoy great food and tasty drinks (available for purchase) from Hamburger Mary's MKE. Check out their menu at http://hamburgermarys.com/mke/.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, though the show can occasionally be just a bit risqué. Visit http://hamburgermarys.com/mke/bingo/ for more details.

Call Hamburger Mary's at 414-988-9324 for reservations (especially if you'd like to come early for dinner). “