Pink Banana Dials Up 'Dead Man's Cell Phone'

The life of a modern individual extends through the world in complex ways. For instance, it remains to be seen how the future will treat the digital remnants of a human being after that person has passed away. Example: A woman sitting next to a man in a café finds out that the man is dead. The man has a cell phone, and with that phone comes a direct connection to a man she's never met—a man who is no more. This delicious, simple idea by playwright Sarah Ruhl expands into an offbeat script that has seen a steady stream of productions since its 2007 premiere. The latest is Pink Banana Theatre's fall run of Dead Man's Cell Phone.

Pink Banana Theatre has its roots in a DIY aesthetic, but it has come a long way over the years. Judging from the cast and crew, the company has developed a polished production for this show. Relative newcomer and Rutgers University graduate Kelly Coffey joins Milwaukee theater regulars Joan End, Nate Press, Luke Erickson, Liz Shipe and more in a show that will be staged at Next Act Theatre's classy new space at 255 S. Water St. Audiences can expect a cleverly staged dramatic comedy featuring an interesting mix of talented actors.

Pink Banana's production of Dead Man's Cell Phone runs Nov. 3-12. For ticket reservations, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/185311.

Theater Happenings

Kenny Loggins feels that his song “Footloose” is overproduced in the new film musical of the same name—a sentiment that likely extends to the rest of the movie as well. A better option: Wauwatosa West's Trojan Players present the musical Footloose Nov. 4-12 at Wauwatosa West High School. For ticket reservations, visit www.seatyourself.biz/trojanplayers.

Soulstice Theatre presents Larry Shue's The Nerd, that classic comedy of bad manners, Nov. 4-19 at its new theater space at 3770 S. Pennsylvania Ave., St. Francis. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.