Pink Banana Fundraiser Gala

The big break between the first and last halves of the theatre season is almost over. There’s a touring Broadway show coming through town next week, but aside from that and a bewildering number of options for New Year’s Eve, there isn’t a whole lot going on. In light of this, Pink Banana Theatre may have chosen a really good point in the calendar (if not a terribly good place in most people’s pocket books) to run its annual fundraiser. The 100 Years of Women Gala appears t In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre next week and it looks big . . . Pink Banana welcomes a huge gathering of women-led businesses and entertainers. Performers include The M.U.T.E.S., Danceworks, Chanel le Meaux, The Tool Shed, Flash Gorski, The Brew City Bombshells, Renaissance Theaterworks.

Tickets for the gala are $30. A portion of the proceeds go to The Healing Centera non-profit organization with an overwhelmingly important mission.

Pink Banana Theatre’s 100 Years of Women Gala runs 3-7pm at the 10th Street Theatre. Tickets can be reserved in advance at Brown Paper Tickets.