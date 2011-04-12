Pink Banana In The Park

×

Springtime in Milwaukee finds people returning to area parks in greater numbers. This Spring, the friends of Milwaukee County Parks (They call themselves the Park Peopleactually kind of an interesting group for anyone who regularly goes to local parks . . .) are joining-up with Pink Banana Theatre for a series of storytelling performances in various Milwaukee County parks this spring. Storytime in the Park will feature a different set of stories each Sunday.

April 30thTraditional Grimm’s Fairy Tales in Lake Park.

May 7thThe traditional Korean tale of The Woodcutter in Jacobus Park

May 14thAngry Young Men join Pink Banana for a selection of Aesop’s Fables in Dineen Park.

May 21stAfrican Fairy Tales in Humboldt Park

All shows start at 10 am. Admission is free for Park People and $5 for the rest of us.

The series ends with a June 4th evening performance in Humboldt Park. Pink Banana is joined by improv groups Meanwhile and Home Grown Electric Circus. The Banana will feature shorts appearing in its upcoming shorts program.

For more information about the series, visit the Park People’s Stories in the Park Website.