Pink Banana's Latest One-Act Show

The Pink Banana Theatre Company recently announced a call for One-Act scripts for its latest shorts program. The durable theatre company has established an ongoing interest in maintaining original work by local and emerging playwrights. The announcement of yet another shorts program continues this mission.

This year’s one act show is Higher Education. Any shorts fitting that theme in some way or other are welcome. This follows last year’s theme of “sex, drugs and the American way.”

“We are looking for scripts anywhere in the neighborhood of college and high school education, things you’ve learned on the street, or life lessons too good to pass up,” says the Banana.”We’re also looking for actors and directors to bring those scripts to life!” Anyone interested in working on the project or anyone interested in submitting their scripts to the uhh . . . admissions department of Pink Banana U can do so by emailing: submissions@pinkbananatheatre.com. The Banana asks that ACTOR, DIRECTOR or SCRIPT be placed in the subject line of the email.

The deadline for script submission is February 2nd.

Further on beyond the coming shorts program, Pink Banana is looking for work for a bigger, feature-length project. Anyone interested in proposing an idea for that can also email Pink Banana submissions with FALL SHOW in the subject heading.