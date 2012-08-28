Pink Banana's Second Annual Fall Fundraiser

×

There will be a silent auction. There will be a cash bar. And it will be in tribute to the Banana as Pink Banana Theatre hosts its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser.

The Pink Banana Theatre Company is a young veteran theatre group. In the world of tiny DIY theatre, the Banana's 8 years in existence make it positively venerable. They've staged shows at theAlchemist, The Off-Broadway Theatre, Next Acts new space and a hotel room downtown, among other places . . . their fund raiser takes place within walking distance of a very distinctive roundabout. The festivities in support of the theatre company will take place at Great Lakes Distillery on 616 East Virginia Street. Doors open at 7pm on Saturday, October 13th. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

More details will be posted as they become available at Pink Banana Online.