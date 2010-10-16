Pink Banana's TAPE

×

With two theatrical dramas opening-up in decidedly non-theatrical venues in the next few weeks, one would think that there's some kind of absence of decent theatre spaces in town. (There isn't, though the recently-closed Off-Broadway Theatre will soon be replaced by an all-new Next Act-built space in the fifth ward that looks very promising.)

The Youngblood production of Freakshow, which opens in the Lincoln Storage Warehouse at the end of the month will be beginning the second half of its run when Pink Banana Theatre also opens an off-center production on November 8th.

Pink Banana Theatre's production of the Stephen Belber drama TAPE will be performed at the Best Western Inn Towne Motel at 710 Old World Third Street downtown. As the play itself is set in a hotel room, the production will have that distinctive hotel room feel to it. Matt Kemple and Rob Maass play old friends who meet in the room. Conversation turns to old times and something that happened between one of the men and an old girlfrienda girlfriend who later shows-up in the form of a character played by Gwen Zupan. Junita Schuelke and Fjosh Redbeard direct.

Seating is limited for a show that's almost certain to be extremely intimate and affecting. Those we looking to reserve seats should NOT call the hotel directly. (An action likely to result in confusion on the part of hotel desk workersa job that is thankless enough to begin with.)

Pink Banana Theatre's TAPE runs November 8th – 21st. Pink Banana assures that ticket information will be available soon.