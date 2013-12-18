Pink Banana's Tenth

Difficult to believe that it's already been ten years since the first Pink Banana Theatre One Acts Festival. The tenth annual comes to stage this coming June. Ten years. The carefree time of fun and vacationing is over. Now it's time for the relaxed, relatively passionless time of lovingly taking things for granted. Or words to that effect as Pink Banana Theatre Co. presents The Honeymoon Is Over in June of 2014.

The Pink Banana is now accepting scripts for shorts to include on the program that fit into the theme. They're also looking for people who would be interested in directing shorts for the show. From the Facebook announcement:

"Pink Banana Theatre Co. is excited to announce the theme of its TENTH annual One Acts festival: “THE HONEYMOON IS OVER!" We are NOW ACCEPTING submissions for playwrights and directors…

PLAYWRIGHTS: We invite playwrights – aspiring and established, local and beyond – to submit plays fitting this theme for consideration. Plays should be about 10 to 20 minutes in length, though we have included shorter and longer pieces in the past. Email them to us at pinkbananatheatre@gmail.com with the subject line "PBOA14 scripts" no later than January 31, 2014.

DIRECTORS: Local directors will be selected to cast and rehearse these original works. If you would like to be considered, please email a resume and brief letter of interest to us at pinkbananatheatre@gmail.com with the subject line "PBOA14 directing" no later than January 31, 2014."