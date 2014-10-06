Pink Banana’s Underground Fall FUNdraiser

Pink Banana Theatre Company is hosting its Fall “FUNdraiser” this month. And there’s no question there will be all kinds of fun...draising (?) going on at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, Oct. 17. There’s a silent auction. There’s a cash bar. There’s live music from Rocket Paloma. Sounds like a fun time. Go get...um...draised for a good cause.

The funds being “draised” will go towards Pink Banana’s production of Any Given Monday. The dark Bruce Graham comedy is about a guy who is down on his luck. His wife has left him for a guy who builds Walmarts. He consoles himself with Pizza and Monday Night Football. The show costs about $100 per performance for the rights alone. Come help Pink Banana stage a dark contemporary comedy and have a good time.

Pink Banana’s Fall FUNdraiser will begin at 7 p.m. at the Underground Collaborative. For more information, visit Pink Banana online.