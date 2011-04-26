Pink Champagne With Uprooted and MGAC at 10th Street

×

Neil Havenâs work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Havenâs work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wife and I still occasionally talk about a comic short he wrote for Pink Banana Theatre featuring a group of ducks in a fountain in Las Vegas.

Havenâs latest is a domestic comedy the appears to be willing to go beyond the traditional scope of the genre that has been so over-done in TV sitcoms over the years. Pink Champaigne stars Jonathan Kishline as Donaldâa Â man who hasnât been on terribly good terms with his conservative son Gene (played by John Maclay) since he came out of the closet and split with Geneâs mother. Donald and his husband Patrick (played by T. Stacy Hicks) are surprised to receive a visit from their seventeen year-old grandson Joey (Ari Shapiro.) Evidently, Joey announces that he is gay as well and would like to live with his grandparents, prompting a visit from Gene and his wife Corrine (played by Marti Gobel.)

The premise sounds interesting enough. And with a cast that is this good, there really isnât any doubt that this is going to be a fun show. Co-presented by Uprooted Theatre,Â Pink Champaigne takes the intimate space of the Tenth Street TheatreÂ May 20th- June 5th. For reservations, call 414-383-3727.