Pioneer Women Musical with Acacia

Christian-based theatre company Acacia Theatre opens its summer musical midway through the month as it stages Quilters. The musical features seven woman playing American pioneers. The production itself is seen as something of a quilt with Director Janet Bouman Peterson weaving together different elements to develop which endeavors to be a rich musical patchwork rendering the stories of the lives of women in the days of the American pioneers.

Janet Bouman Peterson from the press release: “I think I love the music most, and the actors who are in the show. The music varies in arrangement and complexity, ranging from solos and duets to songs interweaving seven harmonic parts."

Acacia Theatre's production of Quilters runs July 12th through 21st at Concordia University Wisconsin’s Todd Wehr Auditorium on 12800 North Lake Shore Drive in Mequon. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5995.