'Pippin' Bears a Message Worth Hearing (and Seeing)

Pepin, or Pippin the Hunchback was the eldest son of Charlemagne. The later, of course, is the famous emperor who united much of Western Europe under his command and one of the outstanding personages of the Middle Ages. Oddly enough, their story fueled the imagination of composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, but Pippin the musical plays nothing like an historical account.

Schwartz used the idea of a son growing up under the immense pressure of being the heir to a legendary conqueror’s throne as the basis of a story about finding one’s own place in life and fulfillment. Its first act follows Pippin’s efforts to follow in his dad’s imposing footsteps, utterly failing to find anything akin to an up-and-coming warrior-king in his being. Not merely that, but an act of revolutionary patricide looms as he comes to despise his father’s ambitious bloodlust and militarism.

This could all be the stuff of an epic tragedy, but Pippin is anything but. Coming as it did in the early ‘70s, its anti-war message is clear but not overbearing. Its style is that of then-popular vaudeville, cabaret and Swing Era nostalgia (Cabaret was only six years old when Pippin debuted, and the popular film of that musical was released the same year as Pippin, 1972). The music, meant to sound as if from those by-gone times, now, itself, is of a by-gone period. Which is not a criticism! In fact, it’s rather delightful, if done properly; Skylight Music Theatre’s small orchestra proved more than up to the challenge.

Kudos go to the show’s two absolute stars. These are Krystal Drake as the Leading Player; and Lucas Pastrana as Pippin. Both have great stage presence, move effortlessly through the material (and about the stage) and have remarkable voices. Drake, in particular, holds the entire show together. Todd Denning’s Charlemagne is also a stand-out performance; he’s expressive and convincing. From acting to singing and from light design to choreography, Pippin makes for an enjoyable evening at the theatre—one in which, at one point, you’re encouraged to sing along to a highlight number presented with great ebullience by Elaine Parsons Herro.

Through Oct. 7 at the Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets call 414-291-7800 or visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org.