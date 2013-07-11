Pirates of Penzance Podcast: An Interview with Matt Zembrowski and Liz Shipe

×

A little while back I had the pleasure of talking with Matt Zembrowski and Liz Shipe on Storyteller Theatre's upcoming production of The Pirates of Penzance . As per a previous interview I'd done with Shipe, the agreement was to meet with myself and the 2-year-old intern that is my daughter Amalia at a fast food restaurant just down the street from where I live.

It's always fun talking to Shipe and I had not had a chance to talk to Zembrowski at a time when he wasn't at a piano, so this was a fun interview.

The audio was pulled off a phone soit's not terribly good, but it's an interesting chance to get a little bit of an idea as to what it's like putting together this particular show on a shoesting budget.

Here's the podcast:

The Storyteller Theatre production of Pirates of Penzance runs July 12th through the 20th at St. Thomas Moore High School. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-8370.

