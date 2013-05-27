Pirates of Penzance With Storyteller Theatre

×

Storyteller Theater of Milwaukee opened last October with a production of Matt and Zach Zembrowski's Night of the SInging Dead! The group followed that up with a similarly seasonal December production of Our Christmas Stories . Now it's Summer and that can mean only one thing: pirates. Okay, so pirates aren't necessarily seasonal to anything, but that doesn't change the fact that storyteller theatre is returning to the stage of St. Thomas More High School's UAditorium on 2601 East Morgan Avenue with a production of The Pirates of Penzance . The Gilbert and Sullivan classic is being directed by Liz Shipe who my be best known for her work on the Sherlock Holmes shows in the Brumder mansion and her recent appearances in the comedy show that will not die Bye Bye Liver at ComedySportz.

Storyteller Theater's production of The Pirates of Penzance runs July 12th through 20th. Here are the showtimes:

Friday 7/12 7:30pm

Saturday 7/13 7:30pm

Sunday 7/14 2:00pm

Friday 7/19 7:30pm

Saturday 7/20 7:30pm