Pius XI Wizard of Oz At The Pabst

× Expand Pius XI Pius XI

My wife and I were watching the MGM version of The Wizard of Oz. Over the years, I’d picked-up a lot of trivia about the production of that film. From what I’ve read, there probably weren’t many people working on the film who weren’t miserable and suffering while they did so. It was unspeakably hot on the set. The lion costume smelled awful. Judy Garland wore an uncomfortable corset that was likely quite painful to have to stand around in. The original guy they’d gotten to play the Tin Man had a lung condition from the make-up. It’s kind of difficult to watch the film knowing how miserable everyone must have been working on it.

Thankfully, L. Frank Baum’s work continues to be staged in musical format by people who probably aren’t suffering for the story. The latest local production comes to the Pabst Theater this month courtesy of Pius XI Catholic High School. The school has a top-notch theatre program that regularly stages shows on big stages off-campus. This Wizard of Oz at the Pabst continues that tradition. The historic theatre pays tribute to the stage classic inspired by the classic motion picture.

The production runs Jan. 22 - 24. Visit Pabst Theater online for more information.