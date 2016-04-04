A Platonic Musical

Solana Ramirez-Garcia has written and composed a new piece of musical theatre. It will be staged in a production that she’s also directing. So it’s safe to say that she’s been busy. Platonic explores the lives of four college-age adults. We focus-in on a platonic relationship between Samantha and Kate. The all-new piece is described as: “A music-infused story about the never-ending journey of self-discovery, love, and the one question that’s on everyone’s mind: ‘What if?’ “ The show is a fusion somewhere between a full production and a staged reading which features a host of new talent in the ensemble including Grace Yeager, Keri Salscheider, Indalecio De Jesus Valentin, Angelo Villarreal and Phoebe Albert.

I love the fusion here: college students performing a narrative about being college-aged people in a university space. Sounds like this one could feel exceedingly organic. Solana Ramirez-Garcia’s Platonic runs Apr. 20 - 24 at Kenilworth Studios on 1915 E. Kenilworth Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit UWM online.