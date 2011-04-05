Playback and Living Proof with MMT

×

Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre brings two groups to the John C. Cudahy YMCA this Thursday as it presents Milwaukee Playback Theatre and The Living Proof.

Playback Theatre was founded over thirty years ago in New York by Jonathan Fox. The idea has become something of a classic improv game . . . A group of actors take an audience member’s true life story and improvise a staged adaptation of that story. What is played for light laughs in improv comedy settings aso has the potential to bring some interesting dram to the stage under the right circumstances. Milwaukee Playback Theatre seeks to bring this potential to life by respectfully and empathetically bringing individual stories to the stage.

Also on the double-billThe Living Proof. It’s a men’s support group that was established a few years back by MMT. Men who have been through tremendous stresses including homelessness and addiction tell their stories in a program called The Turning Point.

The double bill begins Thursday, April 7th at 7pm. Tickets are $10 or $8 in advance. The show takes place at the John C. Cudhy YMCA on 9050 North Swan Road (91st and Brown Deer.)

For more information, or to contact Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre, email mmt.org@gmail.com.