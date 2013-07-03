Playwrights Ink Celebrates 21 Years

×

In order for any theater community to have an enduring culture, you\'ve got to have locally-based playwrights. You can have all the money imaginable coming in from groups like UPAF and various government grants and things, but if there\'s no one writing new material, it\'s really just a local stage in the service of art from somewhere else.

21 years ago, Playwrights Ink was established in Madison to promote and foster the work of local playwrights. This summer the group celebrates its 21st anniversary at the Bartell Theatre.

Playwrights Ink 21st Anniversary Showcase is a program featuring works by Written by Coleman, George Farah, Jack Guzman, Jan Levine Thal, Lori Mathews, Brendon Smith. The program runs July 12th through 27th at the Bartell Theatre on 113 East Mifflin Street in Madison. For more information and to order tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com

