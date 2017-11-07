Plot Thickens in Cabaret Milwaukee's Latest 'Clockwork Man'

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest trilogy delivers a darkly comic second installment in The Heart of the Clockwork Man. In episode one, we watched World War I-era English physician Dr. Boggs (Kirk Thomsen) descend into madness and murder after discovering his wife’s infidelity. Now we see him embark on a systematic, black magic-fueled rampage set right here in 1918 Milwaukee. Hot on his heels are Polonius and Sinfan, two operatives from a top-secret, anti-dark arts organization called The Conclave. The plot thickens when Dr. Boggs realizes the “soul powder” he creates by robbing victims of their essence makes for an especially exciting opium additive and begins selling his wares to a local den.

If you missed episode one, fear not: The plot of The Heart’s 1930s-style radio play (fully staged in the lovely Astor Hotel Pub) is easy enough to follow, and the entr’acte performances by singers, dancers and comedians make the show all the more enjoyable.

Among the “Clockwork” ensemble performing David Law’s witty script, Thomsen shines as the unhinged doctor; his maniacal staccato laugh and physically astute performance are fascinating to watch. Audwin Short’s Sinfan is entertainingly unflappable in the face of the supernatural. Marcus Beyer’s Polonius, though more incredulous, is likewise a well-drawn early-20th-century trope: tough guy solving crime through brawn as much as brains. Making his Cabaret Milwaukee debut, Clarence “Sammy” Aumend is entertaining as Uncle Chen, the opium den’s proprietor, caught on more than one occasion practicing Tai Chi. House Piano Man Joe Makovec brings beautiful atmospheric scoring to these dramatic scenes as well as expert accompaniment to all musical portions of the radio show.

Among the “Howling Radio Hour” (entr’acte performers) cast, Evan Maruszewski keeps things running smoothly as host Richard Howling. Director and co-writer Josh Bryan’s 1937 news bits are interestingly linked to present events. In this episode, the radio crew grapples with the Hindenburg disaster (commendably played straight) as well as the apparently century-old Milwaukee street car debate. Mrs. Milli (Laura Holterman) furnishes her usual hilarious, sexually charged tips for good housekeeping; Danielle Webber puts in a dynamic tap dance performance; and torch singer Dora Diamond enchants the house with poignant numbers such as “Sophisticated Lady” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

The Howling Radio Hour Jinglers (Sarah Wallisch, Kira Walters and Michelle White) are charming, and special props go to White for doing double duty in a small dramatic role. Amanda Hull’s costumes tie everything together aesthetically; this installment finds the radio show ladies in forest green and the “Clockwork” cast in well-chosen period attire.

An entertaining show for the whole family and a nice nod to the waning Halloween season, The Heart of the Clockwork Man is a worthy entry in the growing Cabaret Milwaukee catalogue.

Through Nov. 19 at the Astor Hotel Pub, 924 E. Juneau Ave. For tickets, call 414-902-3895 or search “clockwork man” on brownpapertickets.com.