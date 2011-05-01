PODCAST: David Ferrie in American Enterprise Pt. 2

×

Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the play of the same name with Boulevard. Here he plays someone who ended up on the other end of a particularly nasty labor dispute in the late 19th century.

A couple of weeks back, Ferrie and I discussed Pullman, American Enterprise and . . . oddly enough, economic theory in a cafe on south Kinnickinnic. Here is Part Two of that interview in audio podcast format. Here the interview focusses more on acting theory as it pertains to Ferrie's work as Pullman in American Enterprise.

Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise runs April 28th-May 14th at the Marian Center for Nonprofits.