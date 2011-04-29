PODCAST: An Interview with actor David Ferrie: Pt. One

×

Actor David Ferrie tackles the role of Chicago industrialist George Pullman in the Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise that opens this weekend. Ferrie, also played pro-union lawyer Clarence Darrow in a recent production of the play of the same name with Boulevard. Here he plays someone who ended up on the other end of a particularly nasty labor dispute in the late 19th century.

A couple of weeks back, Ferrie and I discussed Pullman, American Enterprise and . . . oddly enough, economic theory in a cafe on south Kinnickinnic. Here is Part One of that interview in audio podcast format.

Soulstice Theatre's production of American Enterprise runs April 28th-May 14th at the Marian Center for Nonprofits.