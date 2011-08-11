Podcast: Interview with Boulevard Theatre's Cast of CIRCLE MIRROR VARIATIONS

×

The 2010-2011 theatre season continues to pop-up all over the place. Next week, the Boulevard Theatre opens its new season with a Wisconsin premiere production of Circle Mirror Transformation--an ensemble show set in an acting class for non-actors.

I had the opportunity to sit down with the cast and discuss their work on the project last night.

Here is the link to the site where the podcast can be listened to and/or downloaded.

Boulevard Theatre's production of Circle Mirror Transformation runs August 17th through September 4th. For ticket reservations, call 414-744-5757.