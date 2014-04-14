Podcast Interview with Tess Cinpinski and Company

Every now and again a show gets produced without any theatre company attached to it. This coming weekend Tess Cinpisnki will be staging a production of David’s Redhaired Death by Sherry Kramer. It’s a non-linear look at love and human connection that will be staged at the Underground Collaborative this coming weekend. This is the second time that Cinpinski is involved with a production of the drama, which also served as one of the initial offerings of Youngblood Theatre Company several years ago.

A couple of weeks ago, I sat down with Cinpinski, director David Rothrock and actor Amanda J. Hull to discuss the project.

Here’s the audio from that interview.

×

Cinpinski’s production of David’s Redhaired Death runs April 18th - 26th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.