Podcast Interview with Tess Cinpinski and Company

Every now and again a show gets produced without any theatre company attached to it. This coming weekend Tess Cinpisnki will be staging a production of David’s Redhaired Death by Sherry Kramer. It’s a non-linear look at love and human connection that will be staged at the Underground Collaborative this coming weekend. This is the second time that Cinpinski is involved with a production of the drama, which also served as one of the initial offerings of Youngblood Theatre Company several years ago.
A couple of weeks ago, I sat down with Cinpinski, director David Rothrock and actor Amanda J. Hull to discuss the project.
Here’s the audio from that interview.
Cinpinski’s production of David’s Redhaired Death runs April 18th - 26th at the Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.