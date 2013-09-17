×

Once again, I recently had the opportunity to talk with Liz Shipe and company about an upcoming production. We met at a fast food restaurant not far from where I live to discuss Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow , which opens at the Brumder Mansion this coming Friday.

The audio is a bit messy as it was an interview not only with Liz Shipe, who wrote and stars in the show, but also Bryan Quinn, who plays Inspector Lestrad, Max Hultquist (who plays Dr. Watson in the series) and Amanda J. Hull (who plays Fanny Norton.) With that many people being recorded by a single iPhone, the audio is farf rom professional, but everything is distinctly audible on a fun off the cuff interview with some local theatre people about the theatre they do . . . with occasional interjections from my 2 year-old daughter who was along for the ride.

Here's the podcast:

×

Sherlock Holmes and the Final Vow runs September 20th through October 13th at the Brumder Mansion. For more information, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.

And just for a little more on the subject: Here is Shipe, Hull and Tom Marks in a comic infomercial-style pitch for the show's Kickstarter campaign.