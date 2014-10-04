Poe’s Ghosts with Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee

It wasn’t too long ago that the World’s Stage Theatre company brought a collection of stories by Edgar Allen Poe to an out of the way stage at the Marian Center. Some time later, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee will be staging an adaptation of various works by Poe at a similarly out of the way space that is decidedly outside the norm.

Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee promises to bring the work of the master storyteller to life in shadows and movement with a Poe’s Ghost. Adapted for the stage by Catherine Friesen & Don Russell, the program features various tales by Poe including The Raven and The Tell-Tale Heart. What is remarkably novel about the production is its location. Poe’s Ghost will come to haunt Shakers Cigar Bar on 422 S. Second St. There will be poems. There will be shadow puppetry. And there will be that distinct smell of cigar tobacco that permeates a place that sells the stuff. Sounds like a really fun atmosphere.

Directed by co-adaptor Don Russell, Poe’s Ghost runs Oct. 15 - Nov. 1. For more information visit Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee online.