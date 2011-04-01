Poe's Tales Of Terror at UW-Whitewater.

×

The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read campaign is looking to, restore reading to the center of American culture. Okaythats a pretty ambitious goal for a single project, but its a noble one. As a part of the NEAs Big Read, UW-Whitewaters Young Auditorium welcomes talented stage performer Joshua Kane in a performance of his one-man show Edgar Allan Poes Tales of Terro. A classically-trained actor, Kaine has set-up a business to specifically allow him to travel aroundperforming spoken word and one-man shows. The Poe show that he brings to the Young Auditorium is am ix of classics including The Tell-Tale Heart, The Masque of the Red Death, The Raven and others. As witnessed in the sample video below, Kaines got a big, dramatic stage presence that mixes a charming humor with the horror in a performance that should be a fun trip to the theatre with an author who rarely sees stage time.

Joshua Kaine brings Egar Allan Poes Tales of Terror to UW-Whiterwaters Yonug Auditorium on Wednesday, April 6th at 7:30pm.. For reservations, call 262-472-4444.